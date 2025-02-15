Eagles’ AJ Brown Throws Shade In Super Bowl Parade Speech
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions and star receiver AJ Brown is a big reason why.
He only appeared in 13 games in the regular season but was able to finish the year with 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Brown has been a revelation for the Eagles over the last few years but there was a lot of negative chatter about him this season.
Brown spoke up throughout the season at different points about the season and that was used as fuel against him at time by people.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last week and the Eagles held their parade on Friday. During the ceremony, Brown briefly addressed the noise and didn’t hold back.
“They said I was a diva, they said all I cared about was stats, Brown said. “You can get all of those things wrong about me, but there’s one thing you can get right…I’m a (expletive) champion!”
The Eagles started off the season slowly in 2024. Philadelphia was 2-2 when it entered its bye week. Afterward, the Eagles unsurprisingly turned things around as it started to get healthy. Brown was someone who dealt with injuries early on. Even with all of the speculation and chatter about him throughout the season, it's clear how passionate he is about the team.
Luckily he is under contract beyond this season, the Eagles are going to need him if they want to go for another title next year.
