Eagles All-Pro Called 'Surprise Cut Candidate' After Busy Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason so far but there still is plenty of work to do.
Philadelphia still has plenty of cap space and should be looking for even more upgrades despite making multiple already. While this is the case, the Eagles also will need to trim down the roster and there could be some major changes coming.
One of the most talked about players for the Eagles this offseason certainly has been cornerback James Bradberry. He was named an All-Pro in his first season with the team in 2022 but regressed in 2023. He struggled last season and now his future is uncertain with Philadelphia after drafting both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
There have been talks about moving him to safety because the Eagles need some help there, but there's a chance he will not be with Philadelphia when the 2024 campaign opens up. He even was called a "surprise cut candidate" by A to Z Sports' Kelsey Kramer.
"The Eagles didn’t hesitate to draft back-to-back corners in the 2024 NFL Draft in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean," Kramer said. "Now they have 15 of them heading into July training camp. That’s an obvious sign that the Eagles have little to no faith in Bradberry, who struggled last year. If he doesn’t have an eye-popping training camp and beat out these rookies, then don’t be surprised if the Eagles might let him go, even if it means eating some money."
This isn't the first time it has been said that Bradberry could end up leaving the Eagles in some capacity this offseason and likely won't be the last.
