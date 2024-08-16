Eagles All-Pro Called Top Option To Be Traded To Raiders In Near Future
Who will the Philadelphia Eagles end up parting ways with?
Philadelphia -- like every other team in the National Football League -- will have to part ways with some important pieces in the next couple of weeks. The Eagles will have to trim down the roster ahead of the 2024 season and this will lead to cuts and trades.
One player who consistently has been talked about as someone who could be moved is Eagles cornerback/safety James Bradberry. The former All-Pro has been called a player to watch out for all offseason and CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the top options to trade for him.
"The former All-Pro was a hit for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-contending secondary in 2022, only to fall off a cliff as a perimeter cover man a year later," Benjamin said. "Since then, Bradberry has taken a switch to safety in stride and suddenly feels like a decent bet to crack the Birds' lineup as veteran insurance on the back end.
"Still, if the Eagles find themselves a taker in exchange for depth at another position, they'd probably consider it after injecting youth into the secondary via the draft. Potential fits: (Arizona Cardinals), Raiders, (and) (Minnesota Vikings)."
Philadelphia will have to make a decision on Bradberry's future over the next few weeks and there is a real chance he won't be with the Eagles when the 2024 campaign kicks off.
More NFL: Eagles Called Top Option To Land Veteran Receiver In Surprising Trade