Eagles All-Pro Could Be Let Go This Summer In Possible 'Tricky Situation'
It still sounds like one Philadelphia Eagles veteran could end up being let go this summer.
One-time Pro Bowler James Bradberry has been in the news this offseason and not for a great reason. He struggled last year -- although he wasn't the only one -- and many have speculated that his time with the team could be coming to an end.
Philadelphia reloaded the cornerback spot this offseason -- especially through the National Football League Draft -- and now there may not be a spot for Bradberry at cornerback. While this is the case, he has been moved to safety and at least will have a chance to perform in training camp.
While this is the case, he still was mentioned as a possible player on the bubble by NBC Sports Philadelhpia's Dave Zangaro.
"The soon-to-be 31-year-old has been a starting cornerback for the Eagles the last two seasons and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022," Zangaro said. "But he had an awful year in 2023 and is not going to be a starter in 2024. During the spring, we were looking forward to seeing Bradberry take snaps at safety but he got hurt early in one of the open practices.
"Presumably, Bradberry will be working at safety this summer in an attempt to stick on the Eagles’ roster. Perhaps the Eagles can find a trade partner to get something back for Bradberry but an outright cut shouldn’t be out of the question. It’s a tricky situation with a player who seemingly fell off a cliff last year but is still under contract."
He may have had a tough 2023 season, but Philadelphia shouldn't give up on Bradberry yet.
