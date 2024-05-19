Eagles All-Pro Defender Called 'Best Player' Who Could Be Cut By Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a tough decision to make soon and many expect one to involve a Pro Bowler.
Philadelphia has spent the offseason bolstering the defense and now seems to have an extremely crowded cornerback room. Because of this, the Eagles could end up cutting at least one or two veterans.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon compiled a list of the best players who still could be cut by each National Football League franchise before the 2024 campaign kicks off and mentioned eight-year veteran James Bradberry as the option for Philadelphia.
"Look, he had a miserable 2023 season," Kenyon said. "It's no coincidence the Eagles drafted both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. James Bradberry was a standout in 2022, though, so Philly may hope he can reclaim that relatively recent form. Still, the Eagles can designate him as a post-June 1 cut and avoid an additional $10.8 million in dead money this season."
Bradberry has been mentioned on numerous occasions as either a trade or cut candidate this season. While there certainly is a chance he will be with the Eagles in 2024, it's getting more and more likely that he could be playing elsewhere in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia's roster is loaded with talent and it will have to make some tough decisions and let some people go before it's all said and done. Bradberry could end up being a casualty of this after a tough 2023 season.
