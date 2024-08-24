Eagles All-Pro In Danger Of Leaving With Cardinals Called 'Obvious' Option
The Philadelphia Eagles could shake up the roster in the near future.
There has been speculation and rumors about cornerback/safety James Bradberry's future for months. Will he make the roster in his new position of safety? Will he get cut? Will he get traded? All scenarios have been extensively discussed and all are possibilities with the new season just two weeks away.
Bradberry has been attempting to transition to safety as a way to save his spot on the roster. He is doing a good job and could end up sticking around.
If he ends up parting ways with Philadelphia, the Arizona Cardinals were called the "obvious" option to land him by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"Who He Could Help: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders," Ballentine said. "Bradberry might not be capable of being an outside cornerback anymore, but he put together a great 2022 campaign. That's enough to consider that he wasn't completely to blame for his struggles last season.
"The obvious answer is for Bradberry to go to Arizona. His elite 2022 was in part because of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who is now the head coach of the Cardinals. However, he could also reunite with another former coach. Patrick Graham holds the defensive coordinator job in Las Vegas and Bradberry played for him with the New York Giants."
Bradberry had a down year in 2023 but it seems like he still has some good football left. We will find out the end result of the Bradberry saga over the next week or so.
