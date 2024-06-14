Eagles All-Pro Linked To Falcons In Trade To Fill Biggest Roster Hole
The Atlanta Falcons need a boost at cornerback and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to have a surplus at the position right now.
Philadelphia entered the offseason needing to boost the secondary and did so in a major way. Now, the Eagles may have too many corners with training camp quickly approaching. One player who has popped up as a possible change of scenery candidate on multiple occasions is veteran James Bradberry.
He struggled last season leading many to speculate that a trade or cut could be coming. While this is the case, Philadelphia hasn't shown an indication to do so. Instead, Bradberry recently was moved to safety to see if he could transition to the role.
It's unclear what will happen with the change of position, but Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen took a look at ways to fill a few team's biggest remaining roster holes and linked Bradberry to the Falcons if the Eagles want to move him.
"AJ Terrell needs some help. Despite being one of the brightest young cornerbacks in the game, his impact can often feel muted because teams can just throw away from him," Klassen said. "That's been true for most of his time in Atlanta.
"The Falcons are going to need someone bigger and better if they want to be a serious defense, though. They at least need someone who can provide better competition for Phillips than the likes of (Kevin King), (Mike Hughes), and (Antonio Hamilton). Potential FA/trade candidates: Ahkello Witherspoon (FA), Xavien Howard (FA), Adoree' Jackson (FA), James Bradberry (Trade)."
Bradberry has been mentioned as a trade candidate on multiple occasions and shouldn't be ruled out at this point.
