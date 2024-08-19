Eagles All-Pro May Stay In Philadelphia After 'Better Than Expected' Camp
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to take a long, hard look at the roster in the near future.
The 2024 National Football League regular season will kick off in just a few weeks and before that the Eagles will need to trim down the roster. This means there will be plenty of players who will get the unfortunate news that they have been cut. This also could mean that some trades are on the way.
One player who has been in rumors throughout camp is cornerback/safety, James Bradberry. There has been plenty of speculation that he would be cut or traded after a tough 2023 season. This may not end up being the case, though.
Bradberry is switching positions to safety and has been "better than expected," according to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as transcribed by 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
"Vic Fangio says James Bradberry is doing better at safety than he expected," Shorr-Parks said. "Says his football IQ is helping him make the transition from cornerback."
Bradberry had a down 2023 season but was an All-Pro in his first season with the Eagles in 2022. If Bradberry can move to the safety spot well, it could keep him around Philadelphia. There has been plenty of speculation that a move could be coming but he could be saving his job.
The Eagles have some high hopes for the 2024 campaign but the safety spot has been viewed as a weak point. Bradberry could be the solution.
More NFL: Eagles Receiver 'May Have Saved' His Job With Philadelphia After Great Outing