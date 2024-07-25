Eagles All-Pro Suggested As Trade Option With Training Camp Kicking Off
Training camp officially is here.
It is an exciting time across the National Football League as training camp kicking off is a sign that the 2024 season isn't too far away at this point. Soon enough, we will be discussing individual performances from real football games but there still is some time until that point.
Over the next few months. there's going to be a lot to talk about. There still are free agents available who could make an impact this season. The Philadelphia Eagles have cap space and may not be done adding. Also, franchises will have to make tough decisions and trim down rosters.
Eagles cornerback/safety James Bradberry has been in the news all offseason as he has been suggested as someone who might not open the 2024 season still with the team. He's attempting to make the move to safety but PHLY's Zach Berman suggested he could still be traded.
"James Bradberry is working at second-team safety on the first day of camp — a sentence I didn’t expect to write when the Eagles signed him to a 3-year, $38M contract following a standout 2022 season when he was second-team All-Pro," Berman said. "Eagles have a decision to make this summer. They’re paying him this season regardless — his option was guaranteed — but they’ve seemed to move on from the idea of him as a starting CB. The Eagles must consider the opportunity cost.
"The performance wasn’t there last year. The person is respected/appreciated in the building. A trade would be a sensible outcome if another team is interested. Eagles would get some cap savings."
Bradberry was an All-Pro in 2022 but now it wouldn't be shocking to see the two sides go in different directions.
