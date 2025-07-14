Eagles Already Have Philly's Next Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have a question mark at cornerback but they might already have the solution as well.
With someone like Darius Slay leaving the franchise, it's hard to fill shoes that big. But, it will help open up a bigger role for fellow corner Kelee Ringo and because of that, The Athletic's Brooks Kubena called him Philadelphia's biggest potential breakout star for 2025.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Kubena said. "CB Kelee RingoThat the Eagles didn’t make any major external moves to land a replacement for Darius Slay reveals the confidence they have in Ringo. The 2023 fourth-round pick struggled as a rookie but has the physical tools to become an everyday starter. He’s going to get his chance. At 23, he’s younger than five of the rookies the Eagles just drafted. The organization believes it can unlock Ringo’s potential after two years of developing as a pro.
"Training camp will begin with veteran Adoree’ Jackson as Ringo’s chief competition. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio appears content with keeping Cooper DeJean as the defense’s starting nickel, although DeJean kicked out to cornerback in base and could eventually prove he’s a better full-time option than Ringo. But that would mean someone else needs to play the nickel role. The circumstances of 2025 have given Ringo his best chance yet to prove himself. Perhaps he’ll seize the moment."
Ringo is entering his third NFL season and is just 23 years old. He has just five starts under his belt over the last two years. That should be much higher in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes On Explicit Rant Defending Jalen Hurts