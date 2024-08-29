Eagles Among Group Of Teams Who Tried To Land Ex-49ers Cornerback
It sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles attempted to make a move involving a former member of the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco -- like every other team in the National Football League -- had to trim down its roster to 53 players earlier this week and among the players cut was former fifth-round draft pick Samuel Womack III.
He didn't remain on the open market for long as he was claimed on waivers by the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts. He ultimately ended up with the Colts, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Kansas City also put in a claim in on CB Sam Womack III, who was claimed by three teams," Pelissero said. "The Colts were awarded Womack over the Chiefs and Eagles."
Womack was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 National Football League Draft by San Francisco. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie and had one interception and 19 total tackles. He didn't see as much time last year with the 49ers and only appeared in seven games and had seven total tackles.
It's not surprising that three teams placed waiver claims on him. He is just 25 years old and could be a serviceable depth piece with an upside. Philadelphia already is loaded at cornerback right now but it sounds like the Eagles are open to adding more depth. There still are some players available in free agency and it wouldn't be shocking to see the team make another move.
