Eagles Among Top Landing Spots For Ex-Pro Bowl Receiver In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense should be tough to deal with in 2024.
When you have a quarterback as good as Jalen Hurts and weapons around him like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Dallas Goedert, you should be one of the top offenses in football. Philadelphia should be great next year, but it still wouldn't hurt to add someone to help as the No. 3 receiver.
The Eagles have top-tier talent, but the third receiver spot has given the franchise some troubles in recent years. Philadelphia has been linked to a handful of players and there still are some out there in free agency who could help. Bleacher Report even suggested that the Eagles go sign former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow.
"The Eagles have been searching for a third wide receiver to complement A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for about a year, hence why they signed Julio Jones last fall," Bleacher Report posted. "However, Jones was well past his prime and DeVante Parker unexpectedly retired after signing with the club this offseason, leaving the team with Parris Campbell as its best option at WR3.
"Meanwhile, Renfrow is looking for an opportunity to bounce back after a down year with the Las Vegas Raiders, and coming off the bench as the slot receiver in Philadelphia could be a great opportunity for him. The 2021 Pro Bowler could operate in the short to intermediate areas of the field while Brown and Smith threaten defenses deep."
Renfrow still is out there and could be a solid option on a cheap contract. Why not go out and get him?
