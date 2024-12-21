Eagles Are Best Fit For Ex-Ravens $36 Million WR
The Philadelphia Eagles have 10 straight wins under their belt, could clinch the NFC East crown this weekend, and have a chance to do something special this season.
While this is the case, the Eagles should be looking at waivers right now. The Baltimore Ravens made what was initially thought to be a great move by acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the trade deadline.
Things didn't work out in Baltimore and he was waived on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Ravens have waived (wide receiver) Diontae Johnson," Rapoport said.
Things didn't work out in Baltimore, but things could be different in Philadelphia. The Eagles haven't gotten the production out of the No. 3 receiver position as they have hoped to have but Johnson easily could be that guy.
Philadelphia acquired Jahan Dotson to be the No. 3 receiver and he has 12 catches for 122 yards so far this season. Before being dealt, Johnson had 30 catches for 357 yards in just seven games Now, the Eagles would just have to place a waiver claim on him and hope no one else does.
If he were to go unclaimed, the Eagles could just bring him in as a free agent for cheap as well. He signed a two-year, $36 million deal that will expire at the end of the season and would be significantly cheaper now if he goes unclaimed. Philadelphia is a team that does have a need at receiver which Johnson could fill. The Eagles could also give him a good chance of fighting for a Super Bowl title. A move makes almost too much sense.
