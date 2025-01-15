Eagles Are 'Dream' Landing Spot For 12-Sack Game-Breaker
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do something special this season.
Philadelphia is one of just four teams left in the NFC. Either the Eagles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, or Washington Commanders will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The Eagles certainly have a good shot at the title.
Once the season ends, the Eagles will turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft no matter what happens in the playoffs. One of the top prospects certainly made it known that he would like to play for Philadelphia.
Penn State star Abdul Carter is considered to be the top prospect in the upcoming draft by ESPN. The game-breaking linebacker racked up 12 sacks in 2024 with Penn State and certainly is going to be selected high in the draft.
The Eagles won't be picking anywhere near where Carter will be selected barring a trade. While this is the case, he revealed that playing for the Eagles would be a dream of his in a video shared on X by Rob Kuestner, Special Projects Producer for NBC 10 in Philadelphia.
"Playing for the Eagles would definitely be a dream of mine," Carter said. "But, I'm trying to be the No. 1 overall pick and unless they probably trade Saquon Barkley or AJ Brown they probably aren't going to have that pick."
It would be incredible if the Eagles somehow could upgrade their defense with Carter, but that won't happen this offseason. Maybe we can come back to this topic a few years from now when he approaches free agency.
More NFL: Cowboys Predicted To Steal Next Head Coach From Eagles