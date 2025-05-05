Eagles Are Hiring Big Data Bowl Winner
Philadelphia is hiring Smith Bajaj as a qualitative analyst.
Long considered ahead of the curve in the NFL when it comes to analytics, the Eagles plan to stay that way.
The organization is hiring 2025 Big Data Bowl winner Smit Bajaj as a quantitative analyst, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.
Bajaj, who won the Big Data Bowl with fellow New York University student Vishakh Sandwar, with a submission titled, "Exposing Coverage Tells in the Presnap."
Bajaj is expected to start in July, presumably for training camp.
The Eagles' well-regarded analytics department is headed by Director of Football Analytics James Gilman, and includes Assistant Director of Football Analytics Jon Liu, Senior Qualitative Analyst Zach Drapkin, Senior Qualitative Analyst Zachary Steever, and Quantitative Analyst Isabel Pantel.
