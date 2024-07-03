Eagles Are 'Natural Fit' To Land Superstar Who Surprisingly Is Available
The Philadelphia Eagles may not be done adding.
Philadelphia already has had a strong offseason but it isn't over yet. We are still a few weeks away from training camp and there sure will be some movement across free agency. It has moved surprisingly slowly but players will have to start signing soon if they want to be ready for the season.
The Eagles are a team that could end up taking advantage of this. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space left and still could use a boost on the defensive side of the football. The top remaining safety in free agency arguably is former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons. He shined once again in 2023 but he still is available.
Simmons has been mentioned as an option for the Eagles on numerous occasions and he popped up once again on Wednesday with Bleacher Report calling Philadelphia a "natural fit" for him.
"I think Philadelphia is the team for Simmons, I really do," Bleacher Report said. "I think Philadelphia is a natural fit. Reed Blankenship, they're going to be looking to replace him. He was kind of terrible last year. He gave up a nearly 100 passer rating last season and his tackling was horrific at times. You bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a year in Detroit. If you could pair him with Justin Simmons, that's a pretty good secondary."
Simmons still is out there as the safety market has moved extremely slowly but he could help the Eagles. Philadelphia needs a boost at safety and Simmons is one of the best in the league.
More NFL: Eagles Pro Bowler Deemed 'Top Trade Candidate' But It Could Be Mistake