Eagles Are Perfect Landing Spot For Ex-Giants Star
The Philadelphia Eagles don't really need to make any more moves.
Philadelphia has won 10 games in a row for a reason. The Eagles are a wagon and have talent everywhere on the roster. There really aren't any big weaknesses on the roster right now.
The No. 3 wide receiver position has been one that has been discussed a lot this season. It's not hard to see why. The Eagles haven't gotten much production out of the No. 3 receiver spot this year either, but they still are finding ways to win games.
Philadelphia doesn't need to make a move, but if it wanted to, there is a player out there who could be an intriguing option. Former New York Giants three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. is available after being waived by the Miami Dolphins.
He's not the superstar he once was and didn't put up much production for the Dolphins this year. He had nine receptions in nine games for 55 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
While this is the case, why not try to bring him on the practice squad? He would be cheap and has some solid playoff experience, including helping the Los Angeles Rams on their run to the Super Bowl in 2022.
If the Eagles want to add any more depth before the postseason gets here, Beckham should be near the top of their list despite a down year. What's the worst thing that could happen?
