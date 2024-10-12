Eagles Are Prime Option For Ex-Steelers $14 Million Star
Are the Philadelphia Eagles done adding more depth to the franchise this season?
That doesn't seem to be very likely.
Philadelphia has just over $11 million remaining in cap space and certainly could afford to make a move. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching and will be here in just a few weeks. It will come and go on Nov. 5.
The Eagles, at least, will make a move or two ahead of the trade deadline. There are other options in free agency as well that should be in consideration. One player who should be towards the top of the Eagles' wish list is eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson.
He is currently still a free agent despite starting 16 games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and being a very solid piece of their defense. Last season, he had two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 42 total tackles across 17 total games with Pittsburgh.
Philadelphia does seem to have a surplus of defensive backs, but there already have been rumblings that moves could be on the way. Fellow veteran Avonte Maddox has been mentioned in some trade chatter lately, so it's unclear if he will make it with the team the rest of the season. James Bradberry also has been mentioned as someone who could be on his way out of town.
Bringing in Peterson would give the Eagles another great veteran to be a depth piece while also hopefully mentoring some of the Eagles' young defensive backs. A move couldn't hurt by any means.
