Eagles Are Prime Option For Surprising 28-Year-Old Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from an important clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
Philadelphia will welcome the Rams to Lincoln Financial Field for the Divisional Round of the National Football League playoffs. It obviously is the most important game of the season so far because a win would lead the Eagles to the NFC Championship while a loss would end their season.
The Eagles already have beaten the Rams once this season but it will be even more difficult to do so this upcoming weekend. The playoffs typically bring out the best in teams and Los Angeles is battle-tested.
Philadelphia absolutely should be doing everything possible to put the team in a position to succeed. One way the team could do that now is by signing 28-year-old receiver Diontae Johnson.
He recently landed with the Houston Texans but was waived, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Texans have waived WR Diontae Johnson," Rapoport said.
I know, I know, Johnson has had a weird year. He started the season off strong with the Carolina Panthers and had 30 catches, 357 yards, and three touchdowns in his first seven games. Since then, he has been with the Baltimore Ravens and Texans. There was plenty of drama with the Ravens and nothing really happened with the Texans.
Jahan Dotson stepped up over the last two weeks. He had 94 receiving yards in Week 18 and then logged a touchdown against the Packers.
While this is the case, the Eagles absolutely should consider bringing someone of Johnson's pedigree into the mix.
