Eagles Are Top Landing Spot For Future Hall of Famer According To Insider

Philadelphia could end up landing a star defensive free agent in the not-so-distant future

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) tackles
Oct 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) tackles / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Eagles already have improved the team this offseason but more work still could be done.

Philadelphia has some cap space to work with and still could use a boost on the defensive side of the football. ESPN's Matt Bowen put together a list of the top remaining free agents and the "best team fit" for each player.

One player who surprisingly still available and looking for his next opportunity is six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. Bowen linked Campbell to the Eagles in a possible major move.

"A return to Atlanta is a possibility for Campbell if he decides to play another season at age 38," Bowen said. "He tied for the team lead in sacks last season with 6 1/2. But I'm instead looking at the Eagles. Campbell would fit in Vic Fangio's 30 front as a rotational end, building more depth. At 6-foot-8 and 282 pounds, he can hold the point against the run game when matched up with offensive tackles, and he was a productive player last season for the Falcons, registering 28 pressures. I see Campbell as a total pro who could help multiple NFL squads."

Campbell is a 16-year National Football League veteran and while he may not be as dominant as he once was, he still racked up 6 1/2 sacks last season with the Falcons. He certainly has an impressive resume but the one major thing he is missing is a Super Bowl title. If he signs with the Eagles, that could change in 2024.

