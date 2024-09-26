Eagles Are Top Spot For Buccaneers Playmaker
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do something special this season.
Philadelphia is 2-1 on the young season and has been able to do that despite being severely undermanned. The Eagles' offense has taken hit after hit, and right now, the team is without the services of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey.
While this is the case, they will be back at some point. If the Eagles don't dig themselves too big of a hole. they should be able to make some noise this season. Philadelphia is among the best landing spots for any player looking for an opportunity.
The Eagles are talented all throughout the roster but could use a depth option at receiver right now. There are some players available in free agency, and there likely isn't a better option right now than Philadelphia. A free agent would have a chance to get into games and have a real chance to have an impact.
One player who still is out there is former Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage. He is a free agent and has two seasons under his belt with over 700 receiving yards as a member of the Falcons. He had over 400 yards last year with the Buccaneers in 13 games.
That type of production would help fill the gaps for the Eagles, with Brown and Smith both out right now. He likely wouldn't be expensive at all, as well. Philadelphia should give him a call, at least for a practice squad spot.