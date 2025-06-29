Eagles Aren't Done Addressing 'Significant' Loss
What is the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary going to look like in 2025?
The top two guys on paper are Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. They are entering their second seasons in the National Football League. Both looked like stars last year and are going to have to step up, especially with Darius Slay no longer in town.
The safety room took a hit with CJ Gardner-Johnson traded. These two topics have unsurprisingly led to questions around the team. That’s why The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena talked about it when he shared one "key observation" about the Eagles.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Kubena said. "Cooper DeJean and Drew Mukuba may both have flexible roles in a secondary undergoing yet another significant turnover in personnel. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is still deploying DeJean at nickel, but moving him to outside cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell in base packages. Mukuba, the No. 64 pick, has been taking first-team snaps at safety — noteworthy in his battle with Sydney Brown — but he’s also playing slot with DeJean in dime packages.
"Fangio must find replacements for the offseason departures of Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox. The flexing of DeJean and Mukuba speaks to the strengths of the two young DBs. But it also portends a weakness in depth."
There's enough talent here that the Eagles should have one of the top defenses in football once again in 2025, but it's no joke that a lot of talent left the building. Luckily, the Eagles were loaded to begin with.