Eagles Asking Price For Fan-Favorite Revealed By Insiders
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in trade rumors recently and it seems like things are heating up with the National Football League Draft now just one week away.
Dallas Goedert has been talked about a lot throughout the offseason so far. It's unfortunate that he could have played his final game as a member of the team as he's one of the best tight ends in team history and there's questions behind him on the roster. But, he has one more year left on his deal and is expensive.
The Eagles have been pretty transparant and candid throughout the offseason so far about the fact that it's not financially possible to keep every player on the roster, especially with potential big deals coming over the next few years for guys like Jalen Carter or Quinyon Mitchell.
Goedert is someone who could end up being a casualty of this and FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on Thursday that the Eagles "would be open" to send Goedert away for future picks if they can't get picks in the 2025 draft.
"Sources: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert remains a name to watch on the trade market as the draft approaches," Schultz said. "Interested teams believe Philadelphia would be open to future picks if they don’t receive 2025 draft capital. Goedert is in the final year of his deal and he could be looking for a new contract as well."
This plus fellow NFL insider Josina Anderson earlier report in March that the Eagles were "holding out hope" for at least a fourth-round pick in either 2025, 2026, or 2027 is a pretty clear indication of what the team is looking for.