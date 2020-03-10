Eagles Awarded 3 Comp Picks in Draft

It was about what everyone expected – the Eagles will have three compensatory picks in April’s 2020 NFL Draft.

The National Football League announced its comp picks on Tuesday evening, and the Eagles will have one extra pick in the third round and two extra selections in the fourth round. That will give them a total of 10 picks overall, which is twice as many as they had in each of the last two years.

The extra pick in the third round will be the 103 overall selection in the draft and belongs to the Eagles after losing quarterback Nick Foles last offseason.

The two extra picks in the fourth round will be back-to-back, Nos. 145 and 146. They are compensation for the Eagles losing linebacker Jordan Hicks and receiver Golden Tate.

The New England Patriots were awarded the most comp picks with four, which is the maximum number the league allows. Fifteen teams received at least one.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the possibility of having 10 picks when asked about it at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

“We know that in the draft, no matter how good you are, there is a hit-and-miss rate, it’s just the nature of the beast,” said Roseman. “The more draft picks you have, the better chance you have of hitting on guys. We really haven’t had those (recently). Now, we did it for a reason (to win Super Bowl LII), we sacrificed the draft picks because we were in a win-now mode, and fortunately, we won.

“But at the same time, now some of the repercussions from that come forward and we have to make tough decisions. As we sit here, we would love to say that we’re going to be having 10 picks, but there were moments in the last two drafts, when there were guys within (trading up) reach, that we would want to move up [for], and we just didn’t have the ammunition to do it. So if there is a guy still that we thought was an incredibly highly valued, and we could go up and go get him, we couldn’t take that off the table.”

Interesting that last part.

Roseman could be in the market to trade up now that he officially knows he will have 10 picks.

Here are the Eagles choices, including comp picks:

First round (No. 21)

Second round (53)

Third round (85 own, 103 comp)

Fourth round (127 own, 145 and 146, both comps)

Fifth round (167)

Fifth round (169: Patriots pick acquired in trading Michael Bennett)

Sixth round (190: Acquired in trading Johnathan Cyprien for Duke Riley and Atlanta’s pick)