Eagles Awarded Two Sixth-Round Comp Picks

Philly is now scheduled to have 10 selections in next month's draft

PHILADELPHIA - The NFL handed out its 32 compensatory picks for the 2021 draft on Wednesday and the Eagles received two of them in the sixth round, Nos. 224 and 225 overall.

The consecutive selections in Round 6 give Philadelphia 10 scheduled picks in the draft, including three in the sixth round.

The Eagles were awarded the extra picks for losing running back Jordan Howard and cornerback Ronald Darby in free agency last spring.

Howard ultimately returned to Philadelphia as a member of the expanded COVID-19 practice squad after being released by the Dolphins.

The Eagles will also acquire a 2021 third-round pick, along with a conditional second-round pick in 2022, from the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz at the start of the new league year on March 17.

All of that means that the Eagles now have their own selections in Rounds 1 through 3, and 5 through 7. They sent their fourth-round pick to Cleveland at the trade deadline in 2019 to acquire edge rusher Genard Avery, who is penciled in by the new coaching staff at linebacker.

The extra picks will be in the third round (Wentz deal), the fifth round (acquired from Dallas, and the comp picks in the sixth.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Thursday on The Middle with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, former Eagles OT Barrett Brooks streaming live on both PhillyVpice.com and SportsMap Radio. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.