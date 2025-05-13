Eagles-Bears Set For Historic Matchup In 2025
We now know three of the Philadelphia Eagles’ matchups for the 2025 National Football League season.
The Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, will face the Washington Commanders in Week 16, and will take on the Chicago Bears on “Black Friday” on Friday, Nov. 28th. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.
This will be Philadelphia and Chicago’s first matchups on “Black Friday” since the team started the annual tilt in 2023, as shared by NFL.com's Nick Shook.
"With turkey in the rearview mirror, the Bears will have to bring a big appetite to Philadelphia on Black Friday," Shook said. "The Eagles will host Chicago on Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video, the NFL announced Monday. Chicago embarks on the start of the Ben Johnson era with high hopes for what he may be able to accomplish with former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, and by the time Thanksgiving arrives, they should have a decent understanding of how their first season of this era will unfold...Philadelphia is facing a gauntlet of a 2025 schedule which includes 11 games versus 2024 playoff teams and dates against seven of the top 10 scoring offenses and six of the top seven scoring defenses.
"Bears-Eagles will be the third Black Friday game played to the Prime Video audience since they began the now-annual tradition in 2023. It will be the first appearance in the window for either team."
The NFL has added games left and right in recent years and now you will get a chance to watch the Eagles on "Black Friday" for the first time in 2025.