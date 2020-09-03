SI.com
Eagles Begin Roster Cuts, Trim 12 to get to 60

Ed Kracz

The Eagles would have played their fourth and final preseason game of summer on Thursday night.

The majority of the starters would have watched from the sidelines while the ones on the proverbial roster bubble would have battled it out for a handful of remaining spots and one last chance to put something eye-popping on tape for another team to view and perhaps claim him.

But this summer hasn’t been like any other in the NFL’s world. It was wrecked by the global pandemic.

So, instead of getting ready to play the New York Jets, the Eagles sharpened the ax and began making cuts.

They released 12 plays on Thursday evening, including three running backs: Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, and Michael Warren.

That leaves the Eagles with just three on the roster, so Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Corey Clement have jobs. Perhaps the Eagles will look to add a veteran should one to their liking get released over the next 72 hours.

Teams have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to get their rosters to 53 payers.

The Eagles’ roster currently sits at 60 players, so seven more must still be chopped.

Others released by Philadelphia on Thursday:

OL: Luke Juriga, Julian Good-Jones

WR: Deontay Burnett, Manasseh Bailey, Travis Fulgham, Marcus Green

DB: Grayland Arnold, Elijah Riley

TE: Tyrone Swoops

Players who are cut can be claimed by any team until Sunday at noon. Practice squad construction can begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

As many as 16 players can be put on the practice squad and include up to six veterans.

