Eagles Beloved Duo Weigh In On Viral Debate
There's a new podcast featuring members of the Philadelphia Eagles.
If you haven't heard by now, Eagles cornerback and safety Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship started a new podcast called "Exciting Mics." The duo dropped the first episode of their new podcast on Thursday and it covered a wide range of topics, including a viral debate that has been hitting social media over the last few weeks.
The topic is who would win in a fight, 100 men or one gorilla? This is a topic that has been red-hot on social media with passionate takes on both sides of the conversation. Who knows what would actually happen. DeJean and Blankenship weighed in on the silly topic and DeJean made it clear that he thinks the 2024 Super Bowl-winning Eagles roster would win the fight.
"We're not talking about average human beings," DeJean said of the 2024 Eagles. "Obviously a gorilla is bigger than a human, but gorillas don't lift weights, though. I'd take our team. I'd take our team over anybody..."
You can check out the full clip right here.
Hopefully, the Eagles don't ever have to face this question. If Philadelphia wants to make another deep playoff run this year, it can't lose anybody against a gorilla. The offseason is in full swing and is starting to hit a slow period. If there was a time to have this debate, it's now. Would the 2024 Eagles roster take down a gorilla in a fight?