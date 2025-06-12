Eagles-Bengals Blockbuster Coming? Insider Weighs In
The Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to every superstar that could end up being available but that doesn't mean that everyone will come to town.
Philadelphia always is a popular hypothetical landing spot for stars and Cincinnati Bengals superstar defensive end Trey Hendrickson is a guy who has been in trade rumors a lot as there are plenty of issues between him and Cincinnati.
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently joined 97.5 The Fanatic with John Kincade and Andrew Salciunas and shut down the possibility of the four-time Pro Bowler coming to Philadelphia.
"I don’t think so, I would say, no. I don’t think that’s practical... Knowing what I know from the past – conversations with various people at various points in the offseason – I would say, no, I don’t see something like that happening," Schefter said.
"I think they know all the big deals they have coming up, and I think their priority is to pay their own people – their homegrown talent – and reward it over time. And if you go trade for a player like Trey Hendrickson and pay him upwards of $30+ million a year, that really is disruptive to everything going on. Trey Hendrickson’s an incredible player, but I just don’t see a move like that in the cards."
Some have speculated whether or not Hendrickson would make sense for Philadelpha. Talent-wise, he would be great. But, that's just a pipe dream and Schefter pretty much said that.
