Eagles Best Move Didn't Cost A Cent
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a big offseason to this point.
Philadelphia has celebrated its Super Bowl LIX win in a big way. On top of that, the roster has seen some changes. There has been plenty of subtractions and also some additions. While this is the case, none of the additions were called The Athletic's Mike Sando's "favorite" move of the offseason. In fact, his favorite move for Philadelphia didn't cost a cent.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Sando said. "The Eagles’ all-out effort to keep the tush push legal, complete with in-person lobbying from owner Jeffrey Lurie and former center Jason Kelce, helped Philly preserve its offensive identity, maintaining an important edge. Buying at least another year for the tush push felt like an upset victory for the Eagles after momentum built to ban the play."
This is pretty fair. The Eagles are the best in the league at the "Tush Push," which is why teams around the league tried to get it banned. The Green Bay Packers led the charge, but weren't the only teams that tried to get it banned. There were 22 teams that voted to get the play banned, but it needed 24 votes to pass.
The Eagles pulled out all of the stops to make sure they got the play to live another year. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and will try to repeat. Having the "Tush Push" still around certainly will help with that. It also will be pretty fun to see the play run against the Packers this year.
