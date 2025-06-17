Eagles Big-Name Free Agent Target Emerging
The Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to a few potential options to help the defense.
Jaire Alexander and Justin Simmons specifically have been guys talked about a lot. But, they aren’t the only ones. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also mentioned former Los Angeles Chargers second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. as someone to watch while joining 97.5 The Fanatic.
"I think they are pretty comfortable right now," Fowler said. "This isn't a situation where they have to press for Jaire Alexander. It would be more just about fit and is this something that could put us over the top on that end? You know, so that's why Jaire is I believe at least in the conversation but there are other corners too.
"Asante Samuel Jr. who is coming back from a neck injury. He was one of the top free-agent corners. He probably won't sign until late July. I do know the Eagles have thought about that one and that's on their radar as well."
Wouldn’t that be something?
He is a talented player in his own right and has a tie to Philadelphia. His dad, Asante Samuel, spent four seasons with the Eagles and earned three Pro Bowl nods over that span. Samuel Jr. is coming off a tough injury, but he's still just 25 years old and was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for a reason.
Samuel Jr. flashed some talent with the Los Angeles Chargers. Could he be the next big signing for the Eagles this offseason?
More NFL: Eagles WR Predicted To Be Entering Final Season In Philly