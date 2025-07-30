Eagles 'Biggest Challenge' Will Determine Title Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have many holes, if any, heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and will try to defend that title in 2025. At some point, there will be adversity. That is the case every year. That's why team don't go undefeated every year. For as good as the Eagles are and although there aren't many holes on the roster, there are still some sort of question marks out there.
NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha attempted to pinpoint each team's "biggest challenge" and highlighted the turnover Philadelphia has dealt with.
"Biggest challenge: Acclimating new faces on defense," Chadiha said. "The Eagles lost some valuable veterans on that side of the football after stomping the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. They said goodbye to two edge rushers in Josh Sweat (signed with the Cardinals) and Brandon Graham (retired), an underrated interior D-lineman in Milton Williams (Patriots) and two playmakers in the secondary in cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (Steelers) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (traded to Texans).
"As is usually the case, Philadelphia has been grooming players to move into all these positions, but change isn’t always easy. The edge-rusher situation is particularly interesting to watch, as third-year pro Nolan Smith is the only player in that group without major questions attached to him. That said, these are the Eagles. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will make it all work."
This is a fair point. Philadelphia has dealt with more turnover than most on defense this offseason. But, the Eagles are in good shape and should be dominant once again in 2025.
