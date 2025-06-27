Eagles 'Biggest Concern' Shouldn't Scare Philly
There's a lot to like about the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, but even they have some questions heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
There aren't a lot of questions out there for the team right now, but Philadelphia did lose pieces in free agency. Philadelphia specifcally lost pieces on defense including Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, and CJ Gardner-Johnson among others. Because of this, ESPN's Tim McManus said the turnover on the defense is the team's "biggest concern."
"Eagles," McManus said. "Turnover on defense. Vic Fangio saw a number of key contributors exit this offseason including Williams, cornerback Darius Slay Jr., safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge players Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. The Eagles could also start the year without linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon.
"Philadelphia brought in several veterans like corner Adoree' Jackson and edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche on one-year deals. Between that group, the rookie class and up-and-comers such as safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Kelee Ringo, the hope is there is enough talent to sustain a high level of play defensively in 2025 after finishing as the top-ranked defense under Fangio last season."
If there is a team that could overcome losses of this nature, it would be the Eagles. Philadelphia's offense is pretty much the same as it was last year and there's still plenty of talent on defense. Plus, Vic Fangio is in town as the defensive coordinator and Howie Roseman is building the roster. These guys can get the team back near the top of the standings in 2025 along with Nick Sirianni.
More NFL: Kyle Pitts To Eagles? Why Blockbuster Was Suggested