Eagles ‘Biggest Departure’ Wasn't Milton Williams, Josh Sweat
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a tough offseason with plenty of big losses.
Most of the buzz when it comes to subtractions has been about guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. While this is the case, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the loss of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore the team’s “biggest departure.”
"As is often the case for teams that win the Super Bowl, the Eagles lost a few key contributors this offseason," Knox said. "They traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson while losing Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton in free agency. Philly did, however, manage to re-sign linebacker Zack Baun and extend offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
"General manager Howie Roseman doubled down on the linebacker position by using a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell. Andrew Mukuba and Ty Robinson were also drafted to help backfill Philadelphia's offseason departures. Perhaps the biggest departure, however, was that of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who left to become the Saints' head coach. Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio helped Philly right the proverbial ship in 2025 after a double-coordinator change sunk it the previous season."
Moore joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season and helped to take the franchise to another level. He was the Eagles' offensive coordinator and accepted a role with the New Orleans Saints as the team's head coach after the Super Bowl. Kevin Patullo will take over the role in 2025 as the team's coordinator carousel continues.