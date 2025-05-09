Eagles Biggest NFC Threat Already Taking Shape
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in February and are built to do so again next year, or at least make another deep run.
The Eagles have the tools to thrive once again but there are some teams that have also made solid moves in the NFC this offseason so far. Former nine-year veteran receiver James Jones weighed in the NFC on FS1’s “The Facility” and said the Los Angeles Rams have closed the gap with Philadelphia Eagles a tad.
"The only team I would go with that closed the gap a little bit is the Rams," Jones said. "The Rams took the Eagles at home down to the wire. If they had picked up a protection, who knows how that game would have gone. You have a very good defense about to play together again this year. They’ll get better, and they have a really young core. Then you add Davante Adams to the mix with Puka Nacua and the running game. I think the Rams have closed the gap a little bit, and you can go quarterback for quarterback. With Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts, they can go at it...
"The (Kansas City Chiefs) have to show me something when they play the Eagles again because I don’t think they match up well with the Eagles, especially in the trenches."
The Eagles lost a handful of pieces this offseason, but also have had some great pickups as well. The best additions of the offseason include Jihaad Campbell, AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari among other moves. Los Angeles cut ties with Cooper Kupp, but brought Davante Adams to town. The Rams pushed the Eagles in the playoffs last year and it will be interesting to see these two teams matchup at some point.