Eagles ‘Biggest Remaining Need’ Isn’t Shocking
The Philadelphia Eagles lost some big-name talent this offseason and although they have responded well, there’s always work that can be done.
That’s just the nature of the business. Roster-building never ends. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and are widely expected to be good once again in 2025.
Each year around this time there’s plenty of buzz about organized team activities (OTAs) but not too much going on outside of that. Because of that fact, this is the of the year when speculation picks up about what teams can do to improve. Each team has a blank slate and there has been just one team in NFL history to have a perfect season so clearly each team has at least some room for growth.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin shared a column highlighting the “biggest remaining needs” for each team. For Philadelphia, they talked about the defensive line.
"Philadelphia Eagles: DL," Benjamin said. "Jalen Carter alone makes the reigning champions formidable up front, but Milton Williams' exit in free agency could put added pressure on Jordan Davis to help Vic Fangio's defense stay afloat, especially as the edge group looks different as well."
The Eagles' defensive line took a hit this offseason with the loss of Milton Williams. He cashed in with a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots. A few guys to watch out for this season to make up for the loss of Williams are Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith Jr., and Jihaad Campbell among others. They don't all play the same position, but all will at least have some impact in the pass rush as the team tries to make up for Williams' loss.