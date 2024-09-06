Eagles' Biggest Rival Could Leave Division With Free Agency Looming
Could the NFC East get a little easier for the Philadelphia Eagles once the 2024 National Football League season comes to an end?
It certainly sounds that way.
The Dallas Cowboys have been in contract negotiations seemingly since the 2023 season ended and recently locked up star receiver CeeDee Lamb to a mega extension. There still are two players looking for new deals, though. Both quarterback Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons have been looking for deals of their own.
Prescott will be a free agent at the end of the season if Dallas can't get an extension done. There isn't much time until the Cowboys kick off Week 1 action and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler claimed that it's looking like Prescott will end up reaching free agency.
"The Prescott negotiations are confounding because the Cowboys have made clear publicly and privately that they want to extend the quarterback and have every intention of doing so," Fowler said. "And they have a history of paying their stars, even as those stars drive up the price. But a line from someone with direct knowledge of the situation midweek -- 'looking like free agency at this point' -- gives me pause. Now, Dallas has four days to intensify negotiations, but it hasn't happened to the level a deal of this magnitude needs."
If Prescott reaches free agency, that could be the best-case scenario for the Eagles. Either he will cost Dallas an exorbitant amount of money and therefore the team won't be able to heavily spend elsewhere. Or, Prescott will leave making the Cowboys significantly worse.
