Eagles 'Biggest Steal' Called Long-Term Answer For Star
The Philadelphia Eagles made 10 selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia started the draft off by taking linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. From there on, the Eagles added three offensive linemen across the team's final eight picks. Philadelphia clearly wanted to add some more depth for what was already the top offensive line in football last year.
One pick that has stood out is the selection of offensive tackle Cameron Williams out of Texas with the No. 207 pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus released a column of the "biggest steals" from each round of the draft and had Williams as one of the players mentioned.
"No. 207 Philadelphia Eagles: T Cameron Williams, Texas (Big Board Rank: 93)," Pro Football Focus said. "Ranked 93rd on the PFF Big Board, Williams might be one of Day 3’s biggest steals. He earned an 84.0 grade on zone blocks last season and could become Philadelphia’s long-term answer at right tackle once future Hall-of-Famer Lane Johnson retires."
Pro Football Focus clearly likes this pick if they had Williams ranked as the No. 93 overall prospect in the draft class. The Eagles landed him over 100 picks later than that at No. 207.
The Eagles have gotten a lot of praise for the work done in the NFL Draft and this selection is one of the biggest reasons why.