Eagles Biggest Strength Landed No. 1 PFF Ranking
The Philadelphia Eagles had the No. 1 offensive line in football in 2024 and is projected to do so once again in 2025.
Pro Football Focus shared a ranking of the offensive lines across football on Monday and unsurprisingly the reigning champs came in at No. 1.
"No. 1. Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday said. "The Eagles boast the NFL's best offensive tackle duo, featuring two players who rank at the top of their respective positions. Left tackle Jordan Mailata’s 95.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 led all offensive tackles, while right tackle Lane Johnson’s 88.9 mark placed fifth.
"There is some uncertainty along Philadelphia's interior following right guard Mekhi Becton‘s departure, but Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens remain to make this the best offensive line in football entering the 2025 season."
The biggest loss for the Eagles' offensive line this offseason was Mekhi Becton, but the rest of the group is still together. Philadelphia added former first-round pick Kenyon Green by trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away and drafted Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, and Cameron Williams. The Eagles have added more depth to the line and although it will be tough to replace Becton, the Eagles have the pieces to do so.
Running back Saquon Barkley had holes to run through left and right last year and that should be the case once again in 2025. Philadelphia is set up for success and it starts with the offensive line.
