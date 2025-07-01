Eagles 'Biggest Surprise' Could Land Roster Spot
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the top wide receiver duo in football in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Last year, Jahan Dotson was the team's No. 3 receiver. That's expected to be the case once again in 2025 barring a surprise, last-second addition like last year. The Eagles didn't acquire Dotson from the Washington Commanders until late-August last year.
It seems like a pretty safe bet that the top three receiver spots are full. But, what about beyond that? ESPN's Tim McManus called receiver Danny Gray the Eagles' "biggest surprise."
"WR Danny Gray," McManus said. "The 26-year-old wideout made an impression during the OTA and minicamp practices open to reporters, using his 4.33 speed to stretch the field and accelerate past defenders on catches over the middle. Gray was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He dealt with some injuries and tallied just one reception during his time in San Francisco.
"He was waived by the Niners in August and signed with the Eagles' practice squad days later. Philadelphia has one of the top receiving duos in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but there are some roster spots up for grabs lower on the depth chart. Gray will be competing with players like Ainias Smith, Avery Williams and Terrace Marshall during training camp."
Gray is a former third-round pick and has one career NFL catch under his belt. But, could he fight for a spot on the roster in training camp?
