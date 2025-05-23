Eagles Biggest Weakness Identified By NFL Analyst
The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2025 National Football League season as one of the biggest favorites to win the Super Bowl once again.
This isn't too shocking and is perfectly appropriate. Philadelphia dominated en route to Super Bowl LIX last year and will have the majority of the roster back as it looks to repeat. It's tough to find a glaring hole on this roster, but Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine tried to. They shared a column featuring each team's top trade assets and biggest weaknesses and had the interior defensive line at No. 1 for Philadelphia.
"Team Needs: No. 1 Interior Defensive Line, No. 2 Cornerback, No. 3 Wide Receiver Depth, No. 4 Offensive Line Depth, and No. 5 Backup Quarterback," Ballentine said. "Howie Roseman's ability to dominate the draft has been crucial to building this roster. He just seems to find good football players in every class. That's why he's earned the benefit of the doubt even after they lost players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency.
"Jihaad Campbell was ranked 19th on our big board, but they got him with the 31st pick. Their ability to draft and develop talent leaves them with very few actual holes on their roster. That being said, Milton Williams will be difficult to replace. He was sixth in pass rush win rate among all defensive tackles last season. They also have some depth concerns on offense. Losing Mekhi Becton leaves them with a little less line depth than they are used to."
Philadelphia certainly has lost some pieces this offseason led by Williams, but they are built to contend once again in 2025.