Eagles Blockbuster Named One Of 'Biggest Impact' Moves
The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with an important member of the 2024 National Football League season.
Philadelphia had questions at safety and brought CJ Gardner-Johnson back to town. He tied his career-high with six interceptions and also tallied 12 passes defended, one forced fumble, 59 total tackles, and two tackles for loss. He finished 11th in the AP National Football League Comeback Player of the Year Award voting.
The Eagles traded him to the Houston Texans in a package that brought offensive lineman Kenyon Green to town.
It's going to be interesting to see how the team replaces him. It's going to be easy and NFL.com's Nick Shook called the deal one of the "biggest impact" departures of the offseason.
"Former Team: Philadelphia Eagles," Shook said. "Gardner-Johnson has not played for the same team in consecutive years since 2020-2021, when he was on his rookie deal with the Saints, but he helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl last season in his second stint with the team. Fresh off a championship, Philadelphia traded him to the Texans with budgetary concerns in mind. Moves like that one can help the Eagles remain competitive, but such deals only work if the replacements produce.
"Enter Texas product Andrew Mukuba -- a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- who might be asked to step in and fill the void right away. It will be no easy task, even on a talented defense. Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson will aim to follow up a career-best season with a stellar campaign as a member of the Texans, where he’s joining one of the best secondaries in the NFL."