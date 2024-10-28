Eagles Blockbuster Proposal To Land Patriots OLB Before Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to prove people wrong this season.
Philadelphia didn't start the season off the way it hoped to. The Eagles were 2-2 through their first four games heading into the bye week. Over those first four weeks, the Eagles dealt with a plethora of high-impact injuries.
Now, the team is healthy and, unsurprisingly, is playing better. Philadelphia is 3-0 since the bye week after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
Things are looking up for the Eagles. They now are 5-2 on the season and could look to add more to the roster over the next few weeks. Philadelphia should be looking for some pass-rush help and should give the New England Patriots a call.
Patriots outside linebacker Josh Uche had 11.5 sacks in 2022 and is drawing trade interest. He missed the Patriots' game against the New York Jets on Sunday, but isn't injured, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Patriots (linebacker) Josh Uche is out (Sunday) vs the Jets, despite not having an injury," Schultz said. "He has been a focal point in trade talks around the NFL and his contract is very appealing to contending teams."
The fact that he missed the game despite not having an injury could be a sign that the team isn't risking him getting hurt so they can trade him. It seems like he will be moved, and the Eagles should get involved. He's on a one-year deal worth just $3 million, so the Eagles could afford him under the cap
He already has two sacks and could give the Eagles another high-upside option on defense. A trade wouldn't be very expensive, with a price tag likely being something like a third or fourth-round pick. Philadelphia should call the Patriots as soon as possible.
