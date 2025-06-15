Eagles Blockbuster Shakeup Was Right Move
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the more unexpected moves of the offseason.
Soon after the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up, the Eagles shipped star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. This was a move that came as somewhat of a surprise at the time as Philadelphia already had some question marks at safety, but it has been proven as the right move since then.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champs. Gardner-Johnson played a big role in that. Last year, he had six interceptions. He's just 27 years old and has plenty of talent. Having him in the secondary would've been nice in 2025, but the Eagles already have an expensive roster and Philadelphia got out of his contract and saved some cash.
Production-wise, the Eagles have Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown who should play big roles. Second-round pick Andrew Mukuba is the X-factor who could completely change perception around the group.
That's not the only reason why the move has looked like the right one. Since the trade, he has spoken out about the Eagles on a few different occasions. He's a talented player, but it's arguably going to be harder to repeat as Super Bowl champs than it was to win in the first place because everyone will give the champs their best. Getting rid of any unnecessary drama doesn't hurt. The Eagles have some question marks at safety still, but it doesn't hurt.
