Eagles Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Three-Time Pro Bowler From Panthers
There could be a big change coming for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia is 5-2 with a date against the Jacksonville Jaguars coming on Sunday. If the Eagles win, they will be 6-2 with a chance at first place in the NFC East just ahead of the trade deadline. This team is worth investing in and it wouldn't be too shocking to see a move coming.
The Eagles could use a boost on defense and Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank mentioned Carolina Panthers three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney as a possible trade fit ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.
"Jadeveon Clowney has just one sack on a bad team," Frank said. "But it might not cost much to get the 31-year-old, who's one season removed from 9.5 sacks in Baltimore. "
Clowney has just one sack so far this season, but had 9.5 last year. The Panthers aren't a great football team this season. Taking him away from Carolina and putting him on the Eagles' defense could give him a better opportunity to put up big numbers.
The 31-year-old still has something left in the tank and could be exactly what the Eagles need. Philadelphia doesn't need to make a massive trade for someone like Maxx Crosby. The Eagles just need some more depth and Clowney could be that player without breaking the bank.
If the Eagles win on Sunday, they should turn around quickly afterward and invest in the team with a trade of this nature.
