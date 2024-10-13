Eagles Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would Land $59 Million Superstar
Could the Philadelphia Eagles look to bolster the secondary over the next few weeks?
It wouldn't be too big of a shock.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is just a few weeks away now, and it seems like a near certainty that the Eagles will be active in some capacity. There are a few members of the Eagles who could be on their way out of town. There are others, though, who the Eagles could target in a possible deal.
One player who was floated as a fit is Arizona Cardinals superstar safety Budda Baker. He has been in trade rumors over the last few months and The 33rd Team's Jeff Diamond predicted that he will land with the Eagles.
"Budda Baker is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who has had a tumultuous relationship with the Cardinals front office over his contract in recent years," Diamond said. "He signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2020 that made him the league’s highest-paid safety at the time, but he was unhappy with the deal after a couple of seasons. He was given a pay raise without an extension for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and will hit free agency next March if he’s not extended...
"Philadelphia’s defense was second-ranked in 2022 when they were a Super Bowl team, but they took a big dip to 26th last season in a season that ended badly with losses in six of their last seven games, including a playoff blowout at Tampa Bay, who then beat them again 33-16 two weeks ago before their bye...The Eagles have the cap space and the draft capital (probably a second-round pick would be required) to swing a deal for Baker."
Baker is a true star and would give the Eagles what they need on defense. He's expensive, but Diamond certainly is right. The Eagles need to give Arizona a call.
