Eagles 'Bold Prediction' Involves Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some serious star power over the last two years.
This isn't even in regard to free agency, which has had a significant impact on Philadelphia's roster. The Eagles have lost two different franchise pillars over the last two years. Brandon Graham announced his retirement this offseason after 15 seasons with the Eagles and Jason Kelce announced his retirement last offseason after 13 seasons.
These are two of the biggest stars in team history. It's not easy to lose leadership like what they provided. While this is the case, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr shared a "bold prediction" that both of these legends will return to the franchise this upcoming season in official capacities.
"No. 17. Jason Kelce will leave ESPN to join the Eagles in some professional capacity; Brandon Graham will also join the Eagles in an official capacity," Orr said. "I am reupping my Kelce prediction from a year ago because it still feels too perfect. The game’s ultimate workhorse will seek quiet solace in the rhythms of an NFL season and locker room after a long season of media noise. Graham, who has long been rumored to rejoin his team in some capacity, will also join the fold to help guide the Eagles’ young and dangerous defense."
Both have remained around the team in different capacities. For example, Kelce recently joined owner Jeffrey Lurie to defend the "Tush Push" at owners meetings. Graham has been clear that he wants to stick around in some way and shared shortly after retiring that he hoped ot meet with Lurie and discuss some sort of role.
This actually doesn't sound like too outlandish of a prediction.
