Eagles 'Bold' Prediction Would Hint Major Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been strangers to trade chatter over the last few weeks ahead of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The draft will kick off on Thursday and will go through the weekend. Most of the chatter has involved Dallas Goedert or the possibility of the Eagles to move up or down in the draft itself. We'll finally get to see how much of the chatter was real and how much is just noise starting as soon as Thursday.
It's going to be interesting to see what happens but Pro Football Network's Reese Decker shared a "bold" prediction that the Eagles will select a tight end with their first pick in the draft at No. 32.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Decker said. "Prediction: First-Round Tight End. Howie Roseman has built one of the league’s best rosters by sticking to a simple rule: take the best player available, no matter the position.
"Dallas Goedert is now 30 and nearing the back half of his career. It’s worth remembering that the Eagles drafted Goedert while Zach Ertz (then just 28) was still producing at a high level. Don’t be surprised if Philly takes the same approach and targets LSU’s (Mason Taylor) in Round 1 as the next in line."
This would be bold prediction in part because the Eagles have only selected two tight ends in the first round of the draft since 1936 in Charle Young and Keith Jackson. If the Eagles were to go in this direction, there likely wouldn't be a clearer sign that Goedert would be on the move. As of writing, a trade seems realistic for Goedert, but hasn't been signed off on or anything like that. A first-round tight end could be a sign of what's to come.
More NFL: Eagles $57 Million Star Has Potential Suitor In AFC