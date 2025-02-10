Eagles Bounce-Back Star Questionable To Return In Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are right in the middle of the Super Bowl LIX action.
Philadelphia started the game off exactly as it hoped to. The Eagles went up 17-0 and that is clearly what the team hoped would happen. While this is the case, everything didn't go perfectly to kick off the action.
The Eagles did get some tough news as well. Philadelphia guard/tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury and was quickly deemed "questionable" to return to the action, as shared by the team.
"Injury Update: G/T Mekhi Becton (Knee) is questionable to return," the team announced.
Becton has had a bounce-back campaign for the Eagles this season after three seasons with the New York Jets. The 25-year-old former first-round pick has been an important piece of the Eagles' offense line this year and is heading to free agency this offseason.
He's going to be highly sought-after and hopefully he is able to get back into the action. The television broadcast showed Becton on the sidelined attempting to get into stance and visibly was shaken.
At this point, it's unclear if Becton will be back in the contest and this is going to be a story to follow throughout the rest of the night. Philadelphia certainly made a great move bringing Becton to town last offseason and it would be tough to lose him for the rest of the night.
