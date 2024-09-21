Eagles Breakout Star Has Been 'Steal' For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly were active in free agency this past offseason.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and clearly had holes to fill this past offseason. The Eagles did a great job adding and making a flurry of moves. One move that certainly went under the radar was the Eagles' signing of Zack Baun to a one-year deal.
His career-high in tackles entering the 2024 season was 30. He has appeared in just two games and already has 24 to go along with a career-high two sacks and a league-leading 18 solo tackles.
He has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for, and Bleacher Report's David Kenyon called him one of the "steals" of the offseason.
"To fully appreciate what Zack Baun has accomplished, it's imperative you know a little context," Kenyon said. "The linebacker spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, who used a third-round pick on him in 2020. He never became a core contributor, maxing out at 30 tackles in two seasons with two career sacks. Baun, entering Week 3, is practically there already.
"When the Philadelphia Eagles clipped the Green Bay Packers in the opener, he produced 15 tackles with two sacks. Baun followed up that performance with nine tackles in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Two games, 24 tackles, two sacks. Baun is on track to absolutely shatter his personal best season. Keep that up, and he'll cost, um, a few pennies more than $3.5 million next season."
Philadelphia certainly made a great move.